History Matters: Bring No. 60 for 250
In July 2025, we explored how a piece of history - the historic Steam Locomotive No. 60 - was coming to Delaware for restoration and display.
Almost a year later, the engine is almost ready to debut at its new home in Lewes. And to help drive the golden spike on this effort in time for National Train Day in May, the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association is holding a fundraising campaign, “Bring No. 60 for 250.”
In this edition of History Matters, producer Jay Shah chats with two members of the association’s board of directors - Cathy Tatman and David Ludlow about the campaign and their effort to honor Lewes’ railroad heritage.
DPM's Jay Shah interviews Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association board members Cathy Tatman and David Ludlow