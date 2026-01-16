© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
Nonprofits continue navigate uncertainty as 2026 begins

By Martin Matheny
Published January 16, 2026 at 9:38 AM EST

The first twelve months of the second Trump administration have been a wild, rough ride for nonprofits with drastic cuts to funding and policy changes that threaten the missions of some non-profits.

For many, the landscape has changed significantly.

Meanwhile, on the state level, lawmakers are looking at a leaner budget and revenue predictions.

To take the pulse of how nonprofits in the First State are doing now, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Sheila Bravo, President and CEO, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DANA President and CEO Sheila Bravo

As the first year of the second Trump administration comes to a close, nonprofit organizations are taking stock after a chaotic twelve months.

Sheila Bravo is the President and CEO of DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement. She says drastic and sometimes unpredictable funding cuts from the federal government are causing havoc for nonprofits and the people they serve.

“These are the things that we have traditionally relied on from our federal government," she says. "And when you see these pauses in funding or significant reduction in funding, that can be very disruptive. And most importantly, it impacts everyday people.”

Bravo says that state lawmakers are generally sympathetic.

“Our senators and representatives, many of them are super supportive of the nonprofits that serve in their districts," Bravo says. "And so they are always willing to listen.”

But as state lawmakers convene in Dover, they are also looking at financial uncertainty, limiting how much additional help they could provide. For example, some organizations provide important services on behalf of the state.

Bravo notes those organizations are getting squeezed by inflation.

“As costs continue to rise, the state's allocation of spending is not increasing at the same rate," she says. "And so nonprofits often are not getting paid for the full amount of what it actually costs to do the services," she says.

Bravo says she hopes lawmakers will take steps to make sure that those nonprofits are reimbursed for their costs as inflation skyrockets.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
