© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

How can schools support students experiencing homelessness?

By Joe Irizarry
Published January 16, 2026 at 9:40 AM EST
Delaware Public Media

Students experiencing homelessness in Delaware is a growing problem.

Often when people think of homelessness, adults come to mind, but, in fact, many times its families with children experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Just a few years ago, there were approximately 4,400 students identified as experiencing homelessness in Delaware.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with the University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles, who recently co-authored a new book Serving Students Who Are Homeless: A Resource Guide for Schools, District, Educational Leaders, and Community Partners to learn more about how students facing homelessness can be supported.

DPM’s Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry