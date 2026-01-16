How can schools support students experiencing homelessness?
Students experiencing homelessness in Delaware is a growing problem.
Often when people think of homelessness, adults come to mind, but, in fact, many times its families with children experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Just a few years ago, there were approximately 4,400 students identified as experiencing homelessness in Delaware.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with the University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles, who recently co-authored a new book Serving Students Who Are Homeless: A Resource Guide for Schools, District, Educational Leaders, and Community Partners to learn more about how students facing homelessness can be supported.
DPM’s Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles