Delaware’s HIV Consortium seeks to overcome federal funding losses
The bulk of HIV prevention and support services in the nation are funded through the federal government. Delaware is no different.
And the First State has seen a 55% reduction in federal funding for HIV prevention services since 2023. Experts say if the government doesn’t fund the public health sector, the U.S. will see a rise in HIV.
Cutting corners won’t save the country or the state of Delaware money either. In Delaware, lifelong treatment for HIV costs about $550,000.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl to talk about HIV in Delaware and the Consortium’s next steps – with or without federal funding.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl