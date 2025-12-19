© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Delaware’s HIV Consortium seeks to overcome federal funding losses

By Abigail Lee
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:35 AM EST

The bulk of HIV prevention and support services in the nation are funded through the federal government. Delaware is no different.

And the First State has seen a 55% reduction in federal funding for HIV prevention services since 2023. Experts say if the government doesn’t fund the public health sector, the U.S. will see a rise in HIV.

Cutting corners won’t save the country or the state of Delaware money either. In Delaware, lifelong treatment for HIV costs about $550,000.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl to talk about HIV in Delaware and the Consortium’s next steps – with or without federal funding.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl

The Green
Stay Connected
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee