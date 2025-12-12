© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: How to make your holidays truly happy

By Joe Irizarry
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:39 AM EST
Delaware Public Media

Holiday happiness might seem easy, but that's not always the reality.

Many can struggle finding the joy expected during the holiday season. While receiving gifts can be great, true happiness during this time of the year is often found in giving to others.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics asst. professor of marketing Amit Kumar to discuss strategies for finding happiness during the holidays.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware asst. professor of marketing Amit Kumar

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry