Enlighten Me: How to make your holidays truly happy
Holiday happiness might seem easy, but that's not always the reality.
Many can struggle finding the joy expected during the holiday season. While receiving gifts can be great, true happiness during this time of the year is often found in giving to others.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics asst. professor of marketing Amit Kumar to discuss strategies for finding happiness during the holidays.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware asst. professor of marketing Amit Kumar