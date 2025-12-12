Arts Playlist: Renita Coursey's 'The Garden'
The work of Delaware-born artist Renita Coursey melds the traditional crafting of her native Nanticoke tribe with the style of vintage streetwear.
Her art, including intricate beadwork, is on display this month at the Delaware Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.
In this week's Arts Playlist, Coursey joins Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny to chat about her work, the importance of community and tradition, and her journey as an artist.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware artist Renita Coursey
Renita Coursey’s work is on display this month at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington's Carvel State Office Building.
For more information on the exhibition, visit the Delaware Div.of the Arts website.
More of Coursey's work is online at her website.
