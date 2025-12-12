© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: Renita Coursey's 'The Garden'

By Martin Matheny
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:40 AM EST
The work of Delaware-born artist Renita Coursey melds the traditional crafting of her native Nanticoke tribe with the style of vintage streetwear.

Her art, including intricate beadwork, is on display this month at the Delaware Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

In this week's Arts Playlist, Coursey joins Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny to chat about her work, the importance of community and tradition, and her journey as an artist.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware artist Renita Coursey

Renita Coursey’s work is on display this month at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington's Carvel State Office Building.

For more information on the exhibition, visit the Delaware Div.of the Arts website.

More of Coursey's work is online at her website.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
