Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra and its new music director, Michelle Di Russo is getting ready for the holiday season, presenting a pair of concerts in the coming weeks.
The first of those concerts is also a new offering for the symphony, a family-friendly matinee concert at the Grand in late November. They'll follow that with Holidays at the Hotel early next month.
On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny speaks to Michelle Di Russo to learn more about the concerts.
