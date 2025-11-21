© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts

By Martin Matheny
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:38 AM EST
Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo with the orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo with the orchestra

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra and its new music director, Michelle Di Russo is getting ready for the holiday season, presenting a pair of concerts in the coming weeks.

The first of those concerts is also a new offering for the symphony, a family-friendly matinee concert at the Grand in late November. They'll follow that with Holidays at the Hotel early next month.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny speaks to Michelle Di Russo to learn more about the concerts.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra new music director Michelle Di Russo

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny