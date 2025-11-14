© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 'Opera Deathmatch"

By Martin Matheny
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:36 AM EST
Opera Delaware

What happens when the world of opera collides with the world of boxing?

We’ll find out when Opera Delaware presents "Opera Deathmatch" next weekend at its studios in Wilmington.

The show features members of the Opera Delaware company going toe-to-toe, performing some of opera's most aggressive, in-your-face arias - along with some actual glove-to-glove sparring between notable Delawareans.

The event is the brainchild of OperaDelaware and former boxing champ Dave Tiberi.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny sits down with Tiberi and Opera Delaware's KerriAnn Otano about the show and how boxing and opera are strangely similar.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews former boxing champ Dave Tiberi and Opera Delaware's KerriAnn Otano.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
