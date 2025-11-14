Arts Playlist: OperaDelaware's 'Opera Deathmatch"
What happens when the world of opera collides with the world of boxing?
We’ll find out when Opera Delaware presents "Opera Deathmatch" next weekend at its studios in Wilmington.
The show features members of the Opera Delaware company going toe-to-toe, performing some of opera's most aggressive, in-your-face arias - along with some actual glove-to-glove sparring between notable Delawareans.
The event is the brainchild of OperaDelaware and former boxing champ Dave Tiberi.
On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny sits down with Tiberi and Opera Delaware's KerriAnn Otano about the show and how boxing and opera are strangely similar.
