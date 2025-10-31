Arts Playlist: Kim Klabe at DDOA's Mezzanine Galley

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware artist Kim Klabe Listen • 11:42

Artwork by Delaware native Kim Klabe goes on display this month in Wilmington.

Klabe has seen her work displayed across the region. This year alone, she had two other exhibitions, including What About the Women and The Center Cannot Hold, inspired by the poetry of William Butler Yeats.

For her show at the Delaware Div. of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery, Klabe turned to a new inspiration.

Kim Klabe Artist Kim Klabe

“This show is called Urban Dwellers," she says. "This is a subject that I haven't explored before. You know, I'm more of a beach person than a city person.”

“I just thought, maybe I'll do something that kind of reflects the area where it's being shown this time, just to try something different," she adds.

Klabe works in mixed media. This exhibition includes charcoal, pastels, acrylic, rice paper, and wood.

Klabe says she wanted to create an exhibition reflective of Wilmington. For her that means urban themes mixed with elements of abstract expressionism. Above all, she says she wanted to capture the energy of her subjects.

“Imagine a person's outline in charcoal on top of the abstract, and then I use a diluted acrylic paint and paint the area around the figure. So the figure has the abstract coming through it," Klabe says.

Kim Klabe’s Urban Dwellers opens on November 7 at the Mezzanine Gallery in the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington with a reception that day at 5 pm. Admission to the gallery is free.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.