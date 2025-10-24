© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: Nemours neurologist seeks therapies for autism, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease

By Joe Irizarry
Published October 24, 2025 at 8:50 AM EDT
Nemours Children's Hospital
Delaware Public Media
Nemours Children's Hospital

A Nemours neurologist receives a prestigious grant from the National Institutes' of Health.

The funding will be used to study brain patterns that could lead to shared therapies for autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease patients.

The project will also analyze patterns of dysfunction in the region of the brain that regulates memory and emotions as there is research based  on the theory that autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s may share the same faulty mechanism or disruption in the brain’s neural networks.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Nemours Children’s Health Chief of Neurology Dr. Rodney Scott to discuss how his work can help patients.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Nemours Children’s Health Chief of Neurology Dr. Rodney Scott

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
