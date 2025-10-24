Enlighten Me: Nemours neurologist seeks therapies for autism, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease
A Nemours neurologist receives a prestigious grant from the National Institutes' of Health.
The funding will be used to study brain patterns that could lead to shared therapies for autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease patients.
The project will also analyze patterns of dysfunction in the region of the brain that regulates memory and emotions as there is research based on the theory that autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s may share the same faulty mechanism or disruption in the brain’s neural networks.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Nemours Children’s Health Chief of Neurology Dr. Rodney Scott to discuss how his work can help patients.
