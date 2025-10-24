Arts Playlist: Milton Theatre expansion
The historic Milton Theatre has been around for generations, serving as a movie theater, a firehouse, even a private residence. And, for the last decade, it has been a source for live theatre in the riverfront town.
Now, it's getting a facelift, with a focus on the theatre's education programs, which serve some 4,000 students a year, according to the theatre.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by Milton Theatre director Fred Munzert to discuss their expansion plans.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Milton Theatre director Fred Munzert
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.