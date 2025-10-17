Arts Playlist: First State Ballet's 'Dracula- a Gothic Ballet of Love and Shadows'
Just in time for Halloween, First State Ballet Theatre returns to the stage at the Grand in Wilmington on October 25 and 26 with a new performance of Dracula.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by First State Ballet marketing director Claire McGregor to discuss the show.
Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews First State Ballet marketing director Claire McGregor
