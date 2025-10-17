© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: First State Ballet's 'Dracula- a Gothic Ballet of Love and Shadows'

By Martin Matheny
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:10 AM EDT
Tisa Della-Volpe
First State Ballet Theater

Just in time for Halloween, First State Ballet Theatre returns to the stage at the Grand in Wilmington on October 25 and 26 with a new performance of Dracula.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by First State Ballet marketing director Claire McGregor to discuss the show.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews First State Ballet marketing director Claire McGregor

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
