Business
The Green

Enlighten Me: Can't afford a ticket to the game? UD prof explains why

By Joe Irizarry
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park
Delaware Public Media
Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park

The current economy has plenty of people concerned – and complaining - about the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities

But what about ticket prices to attend a professional sporting event in the Philadelphia area? The price of attending sporting events never seems to get the same scrutiny despite increases year over year.

As a matter of fact, the demand for Phillies playoff tickets or to see the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles is higher than ever while people pay more to fuel up to get to the game or stock up for the tailgate prior to it.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with Matt Robinson - professor of Sports Management at the University of Delaware - to discuss how prices for sports seem to be immune from what is going on outside of the stadium or arena.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Sports Management professor Matt Robinson

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
