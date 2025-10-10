Enlighten Me: Can't afford a ticket to the game? UD prof explains why
The current economy has plenty of people concerned – and complaining - about the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities
But what about ticket prices to attend a professional sporting event in the Philadelphia area? The price of attending sporting events never seems to get the same scrutiny despite increases year over year.
As a matter of fact, the demand for Phillies playoff tickets or to see the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles is higher than ever while people pay more to fuel up to get to the game or stock up for the tailgate prior to it.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with Matt Robinson - professor of Sports Management at the University of Delaware - to discuss how prices for sports seem to be immune from what is going on outside of the stadium or arena.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD Sports Management professor Matt Robinson