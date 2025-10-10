Arts Playlist: Market Street Music fall performances

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Market Street Music executive director Jordan Barrett, along with The Pyxis Piano Trio's Jennifer Jie Jin and Hiroko Yamaza-ki and Center City Chorale conductor Emily Ballantine Erb Listen • 11:41

Market Street Music in Wilmington continues its fall season with chamber music and more of its series of free lunchtime concerts.

Coming to Wilmington’s First & Central Presbyterian Church later this month is the Pyxis Piano Trio, performing a diverse program. The first half of the performance features works by Spanish and South American composers to honor Hispanic Heritage Month. The trio pairs those works with a masterwork of chamber music, Robert Schumann’s Piano Trio no. 3.

“It's a stark contrast to the first half, where we have a lot of sunnier pieces," says Hiroko Yamazaki, the group’s pianist. "I think it's the personality of Schumann that really comes through in the second half.”

Market Street Music also continues its tradition of short lunchtime concerts on Thursdays.

“They are completely free to the public," says Jordan Barrett, Market Street Music’s executive director. "They are just 30 minutes. And so they're really designed for, if you have a lunch break working in downtown Wilmington, that you can just pop in.”

Those noontime concerts include the Philadelphia Viola Quartet on October 16, the James Fernando Jazz Trio on October 23, and an October 30 performance by the Center City Chorale. Emily Ballentine Erb directs the ensemble.

“We have five pieces on the program, and they all celebrate the autumn season in some way," Erb says.

A full list of performances is at marketstreetmusicde.org

