Enlighten Me: Univ. of Delaware Women's Hockey debuts
The University of Delaware's women's ice hockey team recently made its debut.
Almost two years after the announcement of UD would add women’s hockey as a varsity sport, the Blue Hen women's ice hockey team recently hit the ice for the first time at Fred Rust Ice Arena in Newark with two losses to Long Island University.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with UD's first ever women's ice hockey coach Allison Coomey about the road to that first weekend of games, and where the program goes from here.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD' women's ice hockey coach Allison Coomey