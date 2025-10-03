© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Enlighten Me: Univ. of Delaware Women's Hockey debuts

By Joe Irizarry
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
The University of Delaware's women's ice hockey team recently made its debut.

Almost two years after the announcement of UD would add women’s hockey as a varsity sport, the Blue Hen women's ice hockey team recently hit the ice for the first time at Fred Rust Ice Arena in Newark with two losses to Long Island University.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with UD's first ever women's ice hockey coach Allison Coomey about the road to that first weekend of games, and where the program goes from here.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD' women's ice hockey coach Allison Coomey

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
