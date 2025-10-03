© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: Piffaro's 'Tools of the Trade'

By Martin Matheny
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT
Hoffer Photography
/
Piffaro

Piffaro, a professional musical ensemble specializing in the music of the Renaissance performed on historically-accurate instruments, returns to Wilmington next weekend for a concert called "Tools of the Trade."

The performance highlights historical musical instruments and how they evolved into their modern counterparts.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid to delve int the music and instruments.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid

Piffaro Perfomance excerpts:

Pavana alla Venetiana

Noe, noe noe

Pastime with Good Company

Barechu

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
