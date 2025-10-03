Arts Playlist: Piffaro's 'Tools of the Trade'
Piffaro, a professional musical ensemble specializing in the music of the Renaissance performed on historically-accurate instruments, returns to Wilmington next weekend for a concert called "Tools of the Trade."
The performance highlights historical musical instruments and how they evolved into their modern counterparts.
And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid to delve int the music and instruments.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid
Piffaro Perfomance excerpts:
