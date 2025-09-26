Enlighten Me: New living shoreline seeks to protect Thompson Island
Construction has started on the Thompson Island living shoreline project in Rehoboth Beach.
The project on a part of Delaware Seashore State Park is the start of installing devices in the water as a large scale, nature-based engineering solution to protect the island's shoreline while also enhancing the aquatic environment around the island.
For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with project manager, Bob Collins of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays about this living shoreline and expected impact – including the history and cultural significance of Thompson Island it can help preserve.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Bob Collins of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays