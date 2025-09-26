© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Enlighten Me: New living shoreline seeks to protect Thompson Island

By Joe Irizarry
Published September 26, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT
Construction has started on the Thompson Island living shoreline project in Rehoboth Beach.

The project on a part of Delaware Seashore State Park is the start of installing devices in the water as a large scale, nature-based engineering solution to protect the island's shoreline while also enhancing the aquatic environment around the island.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with project manager, Bob Collins of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays about this living shoreline and expected impact – including the history and cultural significance of Thompson Island it can help preserve.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry