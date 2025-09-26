Arts Playlist: Mezzazine Gallery features Paula Brown

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews artist Paula Brown Listen • 14:38

The work of a Delaware artist known for her nature-inspired art will be on display soon in a free exhibition.

Seattle native Paula Brown came to the First State a few years ago, and has seen her impressionist-inspired oils and pastels on display around the region. She says throughout her life as an artist, nature has always been her muse.

“It totally guides me in my art. I'm a nature artist," she said.

Paula Brown "Storm Clouds over the Wetlands" by Paula Brown

One important component of Brown’s artwork is her use of color.

“There's a vibrancy in each color, and each color calls out for its opposite color or the mood that the landscape is communicating," she said, adding, "Composition is how you invite the people into your painting. Color is the emotion you express in the painting.”

Many of Brown’s works portray landscapes, seascapes, and cloudscapes inspired by her travels around the country.

Brown is also the recipient of an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts. Her exhibition opens on October 3 at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington’s Carvel State Office Building. The show runs through October 31.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

