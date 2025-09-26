Arts Playlist: Mezzazine Gallery features Paula Brown
The Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington continues to spotlight the work of Delaware artists with an exhibition this month by Paula Brown.
Brown is a relatively recent arrival to the First State, spending much of her life on the West Coast. Her work - much of it impressionistic landscapes and seascapes - shows off her adeptness with pastels and oils.
And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny sits down with Brown to talk about her art, her background, and the importance of Bach, Brahms and... Dr. Seuss.
The work of a Delaware artist known for her nature-inspired art will be on display soon in a free exhibition.
Seattle native Paula Brown came to the First State a few years ago, and has seen her impressionist-inspired oils and pastels on display around the region. She says throughout her life as an artist, nature has always been her muse.
“It totally guides me in my art. I'm a nature artist," she said.
One important component of Brown’s artwork is her use of color.
“There's a vibrancy in each color, and each color calls out for its opposite color or the mood that the landscape is communicating," she said, adding, "Composition is how you invite the people into your painting. Color is the emotion you express in the painting.”
Many of Brown’s works portray landscapes, seascapes, and cloudscapes inspired by her travels around the country.
Brown is also the recipient of an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts. Her exhibition opens on October 3 at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington’s Carvel State Office Building. The show runs through October 31.
