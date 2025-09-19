Delaware hopes collaboration with OpenAI helps build AI workforce
These days it seems everyone is racing to get in on the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence – seeking any way and every way to plant their flag in the AI industry.
That includes the state of Delaware which recently announced it is the first state in the nation to join OpenAI’s Certification Program, which is expected to deliver programming to schools and workforce training programs to allows student to workers to build AI fluency and earn certifications in AI tools.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne recently sat down with Delaware Dept of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie to learn more about the OpenAI Certification Program and the benefits it could provide the state.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie