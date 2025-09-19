© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware hopes collaboration with OpenAI helps build AI workforce

By Tom Byrne
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:23 AM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall

These days it seems everyone is racing to get in on the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence – seeking any way and every way to plant their flag in the AI industry.

That includes the state of Delaware which recently announced it is the first state in the nation to join OpenAI’s Certification Program, which is expected to deliver programming to schools and workforce training programs to allows student to workers to build AI fluency and earn certifications in AI tools.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne recently sat down with Delaware Dept of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie to learn more about the OpenAI Certification Program and the benefits it could provide the state.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
