Reading Assist lauded for its work on literacy in Delaware
Reading Assist is among 15 organizations from around the world recently recognized by the Library of Congress for their efforts to improve literacy and strengthen the communities they serves.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Reading Assist CEO Caroline O’Neal to learn more about why the organization was honored and its ongoing work in the community- including how it’s navigating the ups and downs of federal funding.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Reading Assist CEO Caroline O'Neal