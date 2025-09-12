© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Reading Assist lauded for its work on literacy in Delaware

By Joe Irizarry
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:41 AM EDT
A Reading Assist tutor helps a student learning to read.
Reading Assist
A Reading Assist tutor helps a student learning to read.

Reading Assist is among 15 organizations from around the world recently recognized by the Library of Congress for their efforts to improve literacy and strengthen the communities they serves.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Reading Assist CEO Caroline O’Neal to learn more about why the organization was honored and its ongoing work in the community- including how it’s navigating the ups and downs of federal funding.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Reading Assist CEO Caroline O'Neal

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
