New survey offers snapshot of where Delawareans stand on climate change
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released its latest survey of Delawareans opinions on Climate Change.
This is the fourth time since 2009 DNREC has taken the public’s temperature on climate change and related issues. The results continue to show an overwhelming majority of state residents are concerned about climate change and view it as a serious threat – and will be used to help craft Delaware’s 2025 Climate Action Plan – due to be delivered in November.
DPM's Tom Byrne recently sat down with DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love to discuss the survey results and how they help state officials develop a plan to address climate issues in the years ahead.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love