Science, Health, Tech
New survey offers snapshot of where Delawareans stand on climate change

By Tom Byrne,
Joe Irizarry
Published September 5, 2025 at 8:36 AM EDT
Courtesy of Sidney Kellam's family

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released its latest survey of Delawareans opinions on Climate Change.

This is the fourth time since 2009 DNREC has taken the public’s temperature on climate change and related issues. The results continue to show an overwhelming majority of state residents are concerned about climate change and view it as a serious threat – and will be used to help craft Delaware’s 2025 Climate Action Plan – due to be delivered in November.

DPM's Tom Byrne recently sat down with DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love to discuss the survey results and how they help state officials develop a plan to address climate issues in the years ahead.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
