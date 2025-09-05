© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware's 2025-26 season

By Martin Matheny
Published September 5, 2025 at 8:35 AM EDT

OperaDelaware is gearing up for a new season. Anchored by two masterworks - Tosca and Andrea Chenier - the upcoming season also features some innovative performances intended to dismantle the stereotype of opera as stuffy and staid, including "Opera Deathmatch" and a chamber work where a cell phone plays a major role.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chats with OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich, one of the opera's Company Artists.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich (full interview)

For more on OperaDelaware's 2025-26 season, visit their website.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
