Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware's 2025-26 season
OperaDelaware is gearing up for a new season. Anchored by two masterworks - Tosca and Andrea Chenier - the upcoming season also features some innovative performances intended to dismantle the stereotype of opera as stuffy and staid, including "Opera Deathmatch" and a chamber work where a cell phone plays a major role.
On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chats with OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich, one of the opera's Company Artists.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich (full interview)
For more on OperaDelaware's 2025-26 season, visit their website.