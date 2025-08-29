© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

ChristianaCare study uncovers hotspots for advanced breast cancer in Delaware

By Joe Irizarry
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media

A recent study by ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute shows some areas of Delaware have higher odds of advanced breast cancer.

The research explains some of the reasons for the elevated rates, and how that is shaping ChristianaCare's response.

This week Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Dr. Scott Siegel, the lead author and director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center to discuss the research, and what comes next.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Dr. Scott Siegel, director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center

The Green
Stay Connected
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry