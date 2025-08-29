ChristianaCare study uncovers hotspots for advanced breast cancer in Delaware
A recent study by ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute shows some areas of Delaware have higher odds of advanced breast cancer.
The research explains some of the reasons for the elevated rates, and how that is shaping ChristianaCare's response.
This week Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Dr. Scott Siegel, the lead author and director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center to discuss the research, and what comes next.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Dr. Scott Siegel, director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center