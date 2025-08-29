Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Theatre Company's new leadership

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Theatre Company Managing Director Candice Buchanan and Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick Listen • 11:26

The Delaware Theatre Company has a new managing director and an ambitious vision for its future.

Candice Buchanan comes to the company after stints with the Delaware Department of Education and non-profits focused on youth development. In her new role, she says one of her priorities is to bring in new audiences.

“We have a lot of opportunities to expand our access and our partnerships and really just invite more people into the theaters so that they can experience in some cases, what can be a life changing, transformative experience.," she says.

Buchanan will work with Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick, who joined the company earlier this year. Warnick echoes Buchanan’s hopes when it comes to bringing in new - and returning - theatregoers.

“Ultimately, my hope is you know getting all different types of audiences," Warnick says. "I think each show really caters to a specific group that might not have been in the theater for a while.”

Buchanan says she also wants to make the Delaware Theatre Company a more welcoming place for people from all corners of the community.

“We want to make sure that everyone in Wilmington feels welcome. This is a space where everyone can see themselves reflected on stage," Buchanan says. "They can come into a safe space. It kind of feels like home - just watching TV in your living room - but it's live theater.”

Delaware Theatre Company’s new season opens on September 17 with Ray Didinger’s Spinner. You can learn more about that show and other upcoming productions at DTC's website.

