Proposed data center in New Castle County faces push back over various issues
Plans to build one of the largest data centers in the country near Delaware City in New Castle County has sparked outrage from some nearby residents while prompting state and county lawmakers to raise concerns about its impact on the environment and the electrical grid.
Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle recently offered an initial peek at the project – known as Project Washington, the reaction to it, and is tracking what’s next in the process as it develops.
DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the proposed data center near Delaware City
Previous coverage of the proposed data center near Delaware City:
‘It’s craziness’: Plan for vast data center dominates energy stakeholders’ panel
Public raises concerns over proposed data center in Delaware City.
New Castle County to consider placing regulations on data centers
NPR Coverage of Data Centers:
Why more residents are saying 'No' to AI data centers in their backyard
Coverage of planned data center on UD's STAR campus in 2014:
Newark data center plan divides supporters, critics
Univ. of Delaware abandons data center project on STAR campus
Data center opponents still see work to be done