Proposed data center in New Castle County faces push back over various issues

By Jon Hurdle
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:28 AM EDT

Plans to build one of the largest data centers in the country near Delaware City in New Castle County has sparked outrage from some nearby residents while prompting state and county lawmakers to raise concerns about its impact on the environment and the electrical grid.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle recently offered an initial peek at the project – known as Project Washington, the reaction to it, and is tracking what’s next in the process as it develops.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the proposed data center near Delaware City

The Green
Jon Hurdle
Jon has been reporting on environmental and other topics for Delaware Public Media since 2011. Stories range from sea-level rise and commercial composting to the rebuilding program at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge and the University of Delaware’s aborted data center plan.
