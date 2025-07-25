Public raises concerns over proposed data center in Delaware City.

A massive data center proposal near Delaware City draws vocal concerns from residents during a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Delaware City Fire Hall.

The town hall was an opportunity for residents to weigh in on the 6.1 million square foot data center proposed by Starwood Digital Ventures.

While a few spoke in favor of the project, known as Project Washington, many raised similar issues with the proposal:

“We could be using the same space to develop new, alternative infrastructure.”

“Will this increase our energy bills, it’s a yes or no question.”

“If the infrastructure of Delmarva needs to be upgraded to serve your needs, who bears that cost?”

Grid infrastructure and power prices in the First State have been a point of concern recently , and discussion of the data center’s construction dominated energy stakeholders’ panel discussions last week.

The proposed data center is estimated to use 1.2 gigawatts.

Other concerns included Starwood Digital Venture’s lack of current commitment to guarantee local labor be given priority in the construction of the plant.

Starwood’s officials on hand emphasized the center would deliver over 200 new jobs for the area and an increase in commerce. They also confirmed the project would rely on the grid for power.

Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (D-New Castle) served as discussion moderator. Afterwards, she said that she wasn't convinced by Starwood's presentation.

"The biggest concerns with the district were how it's going to impact their energy bills, how it's going to impact their water bills, Delaware contractors and union jobs and they couldn't answer any of those questions" she told DPM. "I know that the ultimate decision is up to County Council, but right now I'm asking them to say no to this project"

State Representative Eric Morrison (D-Glasgow) was also among the state lawmakers at town hall.

"The company proposing the data center gave us an empty dog and pony show, an arrogant and insulting sales pitch."

Morrison expressed frustration with Starwood's lack of answers to what he called "very basic questions", including those about energy bill increases.

"It is unacceptable that Delmarva Power, Veolia Water, PSC, and DNREC did not send representatives to participate in the town hall.", echoing other commenters complaints that members of those organizations, especially Delmarva Power, were not present.

The proposed project is inn New Castle County Councilman Kevin Caneco's district, and he continues to withhold judgement as more is learned about the proposal.

"I'll be real. I have concerns. I have a lot of concerns about this project right now. However, I want to make sure that I review everything, not a sketch plan but a real plan. When it comes before the county, I want to talk to my team at the land use department, who are the talented experts on this... I can't speak for other county officials, I can only speak for me as a district councilman, and right now, I continue to reserve judgement." he said.

Starwood Digital Venture officials took and answered public comments during the meeting, but were not immediately available to answer media questions afterwards.