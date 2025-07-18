Are plastic bag bans working? One Univ. of Delaware study says 'yes'
Delaware is one of 12 states with a plastic bag ban, and while many other states may not have a ban, certain counties instead charge a fee to use them.
Researchers from the University of Delaware and Columbia University conducted a study examining how effective these bans and fees are in reducing litter, especially along the shoreline.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Kimberly Oremus, an associate professor in UD’s School of Marine Science and Policy, to discuss if the policies are making a difference.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews UD associate professor Kimberly Oremus