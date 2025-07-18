© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Are plastic bag bans working? One Univ. of Delaware study says 'yes'

By Joe Irizarry
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:49 AM EDT
An ACME in Smyrna posts signage informing customers of the new law, banning plastic bags from grocery stores.

Delaware is one of 12 states with a plastic bag ban, and while many other states may not have a ban, certain counties instead charge a fee to use them.

Researchers from the University of Delaware and Columbia University conducted a study examining how effective these bans and fees are in reducing litter, especially along the shoreline.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Kimberly Oremus, an associate professor in UD’s School of Marine Science and Policy, to discuss if the policies are making a difference.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews UD associate professor Kimberly Oremus

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
