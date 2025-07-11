© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines
The Green

People and Planet: How Indigenous Dance fosters connections to the environment and tribal communities

By Delaware Public Media
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:53 AM EDT
Delaware Humanities

This week – we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’

In this episode, we focus on Indigenous Dance and its connections to the environment – as well its role in connecting Delawareans to the land and the history of indigenous people in the First State with Herman Jackson of the Nanticoke Tribe in Delaware where he serves as spiritual advisor.

Jackson has performed tribal dances throughout the state and around the country since 2012.

People and Planet Ep. 4 - How Indigenous Dance fosters connections to the environment and tribal communities

People and Planet is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is produced by Delaware Public Media.

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

