People and Planet: Oysters in Delaware
This week – we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’
In this episode, we focus on Delaware and oysters, exploring the history, science, and economic and cultural of oysters in First State with Ed Hale, Assistant Professor in the School of Marine Science and Policy and the Delaware Sea Grant Program at the University of Delaware and Morgan Krell, Science Technician at the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
People & Planet podcast - Ep.3 - Delaware and oysters
People and Planet is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is produced by Delaware Public Media.
Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.