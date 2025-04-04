People and Planet podcast: Exploring Delaware’s agricultural roots and its future
This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast People and Planet. The podcast explores how Delawareans connect to the environments and cultures around them, and the cultural practices and creative works that bring us closer to the planet we call home.
In this episode, former Delaware Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Ed Kee discusses the history and significance of agriculture in the state and its place in today’s world.
