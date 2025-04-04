© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

People and Planet podcast: Exploring Delaware’s agricultural roots and its future

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:49 AM EDT
The first episode of People and Planet features former Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Ed Kee.
Delaware Humanities
The first episode of People and Planet features former Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Ed Kee.

This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast People and Planet. The podcast explores how Delawareans connect to the environments and cultures around them, and the cultural practices and creative works that bring us closer to the planet we call home.

In this episode, former Delaware Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Ed Kee discusses the history and significance of agriculture in the state and its place in today’s world.

Former Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Ed Kee discusses the significance of agriculture in the First State on the People and Planet podcast

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon