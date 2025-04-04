© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Green

What the loss of federal food aid means for food insecurity in Delaware

By Kyle McKinnon
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
The USDA's canceled food aid shipments has left food banks, such as the Food Bank of Delaware, scrambling to fill the gap created.
Food Bank of Delaware
The USDA's canceled food aid shipments has left food banks, such as the Food Bank of Delaware, scrambling to fill the gap created.

Food banks across the country are facing mounting challenges, and the Food Bank of Delaware is no exception.

The USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, a critical source of food assistance, has halted its scheduled shipments. That means fewer staples like fresh produce, dairy, protein, and shelf-stable items are making it to families in need.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky to examine the implications of the USDA canceling food aid shipments and how it affects food insecurity in the First State.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the implications of the canceled USDA food aid shipments with the CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon