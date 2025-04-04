What the loss of federal food aid means for food insecurity in Delaware
Food banks across the country are facing mounting challenges, and the Food Bank of Delaware is no exception.
The USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, a critical source of food assistance, has halted its scheduled shipments. That means fewer staples like fresh produce, dairy, protein, and shelf-stable items are making it to families in need.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with the President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware Cathy Kanefsky to examine the implications of the USDA canceling food aid shipments and how it affects food insecurity in the First State.
