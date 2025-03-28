© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Fighting fraud against seniors as financial losses climb

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:44 AM EDT
Fraud targeting seniors and older adults is becoming more prevalent, especially financial scams.
Stock Up
From phishing texts to impostor scams, fraud targeting seniors is on the rise. Reported financial losses among older adults are growing, with the Federal Trade Commission estimating billions of dollars stolen in 2023 alone, the latest year with available data.

AARP Fraud Ambassador Paul Greenwood visited Delaware this week to meet with law enforcement, the FBI, and specialists in the field as part of an AARP-organized discussion. He was the lead prosecutor of the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit in the San Diego District Attorney's Office for 22 years – prosecuting hundreds of felony cases involving physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse against seniors.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Greenwood to learn about efforts to curb elder fraud and how we can better protect vulnerable seniors.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
