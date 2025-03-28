Fighting fraud against seniors as financial losses climb
From phishing texts to impostor scams, fraud targeting seniors is on the rise. Reported financial losses among older adults are growing, with the Federal Trade Commission estimating billions of dollars stolen in 2023 alone, the latest year with available data.
AARP Fraud Ambassador Paul Greenwood visited Delaware this week to meet with law enforcement, the FBI, and specialists in the field as part of an AARP-organized discussion. He was the lead prosecutor of the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit in the San Diego District Attorney's Office for 22 years – prosecuting hundreds of felony cases involving physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse against seniors.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Greenwood to learn about efforts to curb elder fraud and how we can better protect vulnerable seniors.
