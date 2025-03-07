Arts Playlist: DSU professor brings ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies’ to Dover Art League

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies’ exhibit with DSU assistant professor Josh Nobiling Listen • 12:06

A Dover artist and Delaware State University assistant professor is showcasing his work at the Dover Art League.

The exhibition, titled “Strange Flesh and Other Fantasies,” is the work of Joshua Nobiling. Nobiling sometimes refers to his work as “nothing things,” referring to how it’s open to the viewer’s interpretation.

“They tend to suggest things, but they're not," he said. "They're nothing. It's almost like when you look at the clouds and you see things in the clouds.”

Nobiling says he is influenced by a wide variety of things, including medieval and Renaissance art, the grotesque, and 80’s pop culture. He adds his art is meant to be interpreted individually.

“People that aren't familiar with my work can expect to see very strange things," Nobiling said. "A lot of question marks, things that really don't make sense and they don't have to. And people can interpret it however they like.”

Nobiling says his work is improvisatory, and the hardest part is making the first mark on the paper. After that, things flow more easily, and the result is work that he hopes will delight and provoke viewers.

“I hope people are entertained, and I hope they maybe smile or it intrigues them a little bit," he said.

“Strange Flesh and Other Fantasies” is on display through March 13 at the Dover Art League’s Holden Gallery. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

