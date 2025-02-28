Arts Playlist: Center City Chorale’s ‘Spirit Songs’ concert brings music for comfort and community

DPM'S Martin Matheny previews the ‘Spirit Songs’ concert with board president of Market Street Music Jordan Barrett Listen • 8:38

The Wilmington-based Center City Chorale presents a free concert called “Spirit Songs" on March 6 at 12:30pm at Wilmington’s First & Central Presbyterian Church.

“Spirit Songs” features sacred music from several traditions, as well as a musical setting of a Robert Frost poem.

The chorale’s Jordan Barrett says audiences can expect an experience designed to lift their moods.

“I think that they can expect to be inspired by really committed and earnest music making," Barrett said. "It happens in a beautiful room that is perfect sonically for choirs.”

Barrett adds concerts like this can be good to soothe audiences with the power of music.

“I think that in a moment like this, you can come in for 30 minutes, just be transported somewhere else," he said.

Barrett says music can be a refuge in stressful times, and notes the concert is a short performance in a less formal style, good for a quick lunchtime shot of music.

“We are welcoming to everyone who comes - the wide variety of music. It feels kind of less, perhaps stuffy - I hate to use that term - than a typical classical music concert. It's short, digestible pieces," he said.

The chorale has been part of Wilmington’s music scene for decades and comprises 30-40 singers. It performs several times a year. This concert is part of a midday concert series on Thursdays this spring.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.