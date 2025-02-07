Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League showcases rarely seen works in ‘Recent Acquisitions’

DPM's Martin Matheny previews ‘Recent Acquisitions’ at the Rehoboth Art League with Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore Listen • 10:57

The Rehoboth Art League regularly acquires new works of art throughout the year, and now some of those new acquisitions are on display.

“It's a nice variety. It's not overcrowded," said Nick Serratore, the Art League’s Exhibitions Director. "I wanted people to come in. I want them to really look at the work. We have the provenance of who donated it, and it's a quite a nice show.”

The works in the exhibit, like all of the works that the Art League owns, have connections to the First State.

“Howard Schroeder was a Lewes native and Jack Lewis lived in Bridgeville. They really captured the everyday life of Southern Delaware," Serratore said. "We also have an artist that showcases here. His name is Zu and he does the most beautiful renderings of real simple objects.”

He says even as recently-acquired works are on display, the League is actively looking for new additions. He notes the Art League is one of the only institutions in the state actively collecting works.

“Right now, we're working on diversity in our collection, so we're reaching out to people of color to represent the different cultures," Serratore said.

For example, this weekend marks the opening of “Everyday Man,” a show by Black artist Dane Tilghman.

The works in the “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition, some of which have never before been seen, are on display in the Rehoboth Art League’s Tubbs Gallery through March 9.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.