Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum rolls out weekly film series with ‘DelArt Cinema’
The Delaware Art Museum is adding weekly film screenings to an increasingly dynamic catalog of arts programming.
The ‘DelArt Cinema’ series aims to engage audiences in a whole new way; blending the visual arts with the power of cinema in the museum’s 160-seat auditorium where the screenings will take place starting this month.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by ‘DelArt Cinema’s’ Film Curator Tom Cavanaugh to learn more about the weekly film series and what he hopes it brings to the community.
