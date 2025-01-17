© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum rolls out weekly film series with ‘DelArt Cinema’

By Martin Matheny
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST
DPM
/
Kyle McKinnon
The new 'DelArt Cinema’ series is held in the Delaware Art Museum's 160-seat auditorium.

The Delaware Art Museum is adding weekly film screenings to an increasingly dynamic catalog of arts programming.

The ‘DelArt Cinema’ series aims to engage audiences in a whole new way; blending the visual arts with the power of cinema in the museum’s 160-seat auditorium where the screenings will take place starting this month.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by ‘DelArt Cinema’s’ Film Curator Tom Cavanaugh to learn more about the weekly film series and what he hopes it brings to the community.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the ‘DelArt Cinema’ weekly film series with Film Curator Tom Cavanaugh

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny