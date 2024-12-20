© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Business
The Green

Delaware’s High Hopes: Cultivating a Cannabis Industry

By Sarah Petrowich
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:44 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
Recreational marijuana businesses are coming to Delaware, but not without resistance from certain towns and counties.

Recreational adult-use marijuana in Delaware became legal in April 2023, but the First State has yet to establish a legal market.

That process has been underway for more than a year and a half, but the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has made significant headway, including distributing business licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich starts her series Delaware’s High Hopes, which will follow three of the license awardees as they launch their businesses. In this first installment “Cultivating a Cannabis Industry,” they discuss what it’s like trying to establish a new industry in Delaware, particularly with several towns and counties working against them.

The pilot episode of 'Delaware’s High Hopes' explores the stories and challenges of establishing a recreational marijuana business

Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
