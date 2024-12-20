Delaware’s High Hopes: Cultivating a Cannabis Industry
Recreational adult-use marijuana in Delaware became legal in April 2023, but the First State has yet to establish a legal market.
That process has been underway for more than a year and a half, but the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has made significant headway, including distributing business licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, and testing facilities.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich starts her series Delaware’s High Hopes, which will follow three of the license awardees as they launch their businesses. In this first installment “Cultivating a Cannabis Industry,” they discuss what it’s like trying to establish a new industry in Delaware, particularly with several towns and counties working against them.
