Understanding Election Day forecasts and which polls you can trust
According to most major polls, or a combination of polls from around the country, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is a toss-up with Election Day nearly here.
But we’ve heard this story before and the reality may very well wind up much different than what polls are forecasting.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – about polling projections and which numbers we can trust.
