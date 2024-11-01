© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Understanding Election Day forecasts and which polls you can trust

By Kyle McKinnon
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
How much can the public trust election polls this year? The answer depends on several factors.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
According to most major polls, or a combination of polls from around the country, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is a toss-up with Election Day nearly here.

But we’ve heard this story before and the reality may very well wind up much different than what polls are forecasting.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – about polling projections and which numbers we can trust.

UD professor Paul Brewer examines Election Day polling with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

The Green election 2024
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
