The Green – August 23, 2024

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Lt. Governor Ruth Briggs King

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we examine the campaign for Lt. Governor and two of the candidates, starting with Republican Ruth Briggs King. She’s making her first run for statewide office after serving 14 years in the state House of Representatives before stepping down in November 2023 when she moved out of the district she represented.

Republican Ruth Briggs King discusses her run for Lt. Governor Listen • 18:26

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Sherry Dorsey Walker

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations with more from the race for Lt. Governor, where we turn to Democrat Sherry Dorsey Walker.

This is Dorsey Walker’s second bid for Lt. Governor following her run in 2016 when she finished second to current Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. Dorsey Walker was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018 serving the 3rd District in Wilmington through her current term. She also previously served on Wilmington City Council.

Democrat Sherry Dorsey Walker explains why she's running for Lt. Governor and outlines key issues Listen • 18:11

How does Delaware solve its affordable housing crisis?

The gap in available affordable housing continues to grow in Delaware.

Rents and housing costs are still rising, barriers to homeownership are widening, and the state is some 20,000 housing units short for median and low-income people. According to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, nearly a third of workers don't make enough to afford a one-bedroom apartment in the state.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the executive director of Housing Alliance Delaware Rachel Stucker for a closer look at the challenges in providing affordable housing and why housing is getting more expensive in Delaware.