Politics & Government
The Green

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for Lt. Governor Ruth Briggs King

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Ruth Briggs King is the only Republican running for Lt. Governor of Delaware.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Lt. Governor and in this interview, Republican Ruth Briggs King.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Lt. Governor Ruth Briggs King

Ruth Briggs King, the lone Republican running for Lt. Governor, is making her first run for statewide office. She served 14-years in the State House of Representatives before stepping down in November 2023 when she moved out of the district she represented.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
