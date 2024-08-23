Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Sherry Dorsey Walker

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Sherry Dorsey Walker Listen • 21:36

This is Sherry Dorsey Walker’s second bid for Lt. Governor.

She ran in 2016 and finished second in a six-person race – losing to current Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. She was then elected to the state House of Rep. in 2018 – serving the 3rd District in Wilmington through her current term.

She also previously served on Wilmington City Council.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.