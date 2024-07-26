© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

New law offers Delaware’s medical marijuana dispensaries a fast-track to begin selling recreational cannabis

By Sarah Petrowich,
Kyle McKinnon
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
HB 408 would allow current medical marijuana providers to convert to dual-use licensees that could serve both registered patients and adults over 21.

Gov. John Carney signed several marijuana bills into law last week, paving the way for existing medical marijuana businesses in Delaware to start recreational sales on an expedited basis.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Adam Goers – Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for The Cannabist Company, which currently operates three medical dispensaries in the First State – about the prospect of medical marijuana providers soon being able to sell recreationally to customers.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich talks with The Cannabist Company's Adam Goers about the prospect of a recreational marijuana market in Delaware

The Green
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
