New law offers Delaware’s medical marijuana dispensaries a fast-track to begin selling recreational cannabis
Gov. John Carney signed several marijuana bills into law last week, paving the way for existing medical marijuana businesses in Delaware to start recreational sales on an expedited basis.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Adam Goers – Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for The Cannabist Company, which currently operates three medical dispensaries in the First State – about the prospect of medical marijuana providers soon being able to sell recreationally to customers.
