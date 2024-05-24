New UD study finds high schools struggle to support aspirations of Black and Latino boys
What comes next after high school? For many students, the answer is college. But for others, the answer isn’t so clear, especially those in low-income Black and Latino communities that face barriers in picturing and actualizing their postsecondary futures.
In a new University of Delaware study, Roderick L. Carey – assistant professor in the College of Education and Human Development – examines those barriers and the ‘college-for-all’ school culture, and whether this strategy meets these students’ needs and future aspirations.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Carey this week about the study and his findings.
UD professor Roderick L. Carey talks about his study on postsecondary futures with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry