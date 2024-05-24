© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

New UD study finds high schools struggle to support aspirations of Black and Latino boys

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:07 AM EDT
Roderick L. Carey, assistant professor in UD’s College of Education and Human Development, meets with high school students at the Delaware Art Museum.
Evan Krape
/
University of Delaware
UD assistant professor Roderick L. Carey meets with high school students at the Delaware Art Museum.

What comes next after high school? For many students, the answer is college. But for others, the answer isn’t so clear, especially those in low-income Black and Latino communities that face barriers in picturing and actualizing their postsecondary futures.

In a new University of Delaware study, Roderick L. Carey – assistant professor in the College of Education and Human Development – examines those barriers and the ‘college-for-all’ school culture, and whether this strategy meets these students’ needs and future aspirations.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with Carey this week about the study and his findings.

UD professor Roderick L. Carey talks about his study on postsecondary futures with Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
