Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to roll out its CREATE plan, bolstering creative growth and policy

By Karl Lengel
Published May 24, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
DAA Executive Director Neil Kirschling and state legislators at a recent legislative gathering to advocate on behalf of the arts in Delaware.
Delaware Arts Alliance
DAA Executive Director Neil Kirschling and state legislators at a recent legislative gathering to advocate on behalf of the arts in Delaware.

The Delaware Arts Alliance is preparing to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ this summer.

The roll-out comes nearly a year after the plan was originally announced, with an eye toward bolstering the First State’s creative community and monetizing the arts’ impact on local economies.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Neil Kirschling – executive director of the Delaware Arts Alliance – to discuss the plan.

DAA's Neil Kirschling discusses the CREATE plan with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
