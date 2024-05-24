Arts Playlist: Delaware Arts Alliance set to roll out its CREATE plan, bolstering creative growth and policy
The Delaware Arts Alliance is preparing to launch its ‘Creative Economy and Cultural Tourism Recovery and Growth Plan’ this summer.
The roll-out comes nearly a year after the plan was originally announced, with an eye toward bolstering the First State’s creative community and monetizing the arts’ impact on local economies.
For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Neil Kirschling – executive director of the Delaware Arts Alliance – to discuss the plan.
DAA's Neil Kirschling discusses the CREATE plan with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel