Arts Playlist: A conversation with Delaware’s Master Fellow award winner Mark Hagerty

By Karl Lengel
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
Instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty is this year's winner of the Master Fellow award in Delaware.
The Delaware Division of the Arts is showcasing the work of 20 artists awarded fellowships this year.

The “Award Winners XXIV ” exhibit features a wide variety of art and this year’s winner of the Master Fellow award is instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty.

Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Hagerty on this edition of Arts Playlist to chat about his work and what it means to be named this year’s Master Fellow.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
