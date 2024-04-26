Arts Playlist: A conversation with Delaware’s Master Fellow award winner Mark Hagerty
The Delaware Division of the Arts is showcasing the work of 20 artists awarded fellowships this year.
The “Award Winners XXIV ” exhibit features a wide variety of art and this year’s winner of the Master Fellow award is instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty.
Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by Hagerty on this edition of Arts Playlist to chat about his work and what it means to be named this year’s Master Fellow.
Instrumentalist, singer, and composer Mark Hagerty chats with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about winning the Master Fellow award
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.