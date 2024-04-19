History Matters: Exploring the ‘Landscapes of the Delaware Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway’
A photographic exhibition focused on the Harriet Tubman Byway is now on display at Old Town Hall in Wilmington.
The exhibit “Landscapes of the Delaware Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway” showcases the work of award-winning Delaware-based photographer Lynn Dilliplane and is on view until the end of this month.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon visited Old Town Hall and met up with Dilliplane, Wilmington’s Historic Preservation Planner Debra Martin, and the Delaware Historical Society’s Chief Curator Leigh Rifenburg to learn more about the exhibit and the Harriet Tubman Byway.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Lynn Dilliplane, Debra Martin, and Leigh Rifenburg about the Harriet Tubman Byway exhibit