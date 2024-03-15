Arts Playlist: National Ballet Competition brings more than 200 dancers to Wilmington
Hundreds of dancers from all over the country competed this past weekend in the sixth annual National Ballet Competition in downtown Wilmington.
Student dancers ranging from 9 to 19-years-old performed for an international panel of dance professionals at The Grand Opera House.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by the competition’s Managing Director Taylor Ciampi, and dancers Keira Green – Gold Medalist in the Junior Category – and Kaelynne Moore – Silver Medalist in the Senior Category and winner of Best Contemporary and Most Inspirational Performer – to learn more about the weekend’s performances.
Taylor Ciampi, Keira Green, and Kaelynne Moore chat with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel about the National Ballet Competition
