Education
The Green

Will snow days be left out in the cold in the First State?

By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:38 AM EST
A snowy day at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in the Seaford School District.
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
Earlier this year, Delaware saw its first significant snowfalls in some time, enough to affect kids getting to school.

In the past, that would mean a snow day – an unscheduled day off for students. But this time, that wasn’t the case for all students in the First State. Some still “went to school” online.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick explores how districts statewide are navigating the choice between giving kids a day off or implementing virtual learning when wintry weather hits.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick reports on how remote learning is affecting the future of snow days

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated from the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.
