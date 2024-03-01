Will snow days be left out in the cold in the First State?
Earlier this year, Delaware saw its first significant snowfalls in some time, enough to affect kids getting to school.
In the past, that would mean a snow day – an unscheduled day off for students. But this time, that wasn’t the case for all students in the First State. Some still “went to school” online.
Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick explores how districts statewide are navigating the choice between giving kids a day off or implementing virtual learning when wintry weather hits.
