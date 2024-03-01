© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Delaware’s road to launching a recreational marijuana industry

By Sarah Petrowich
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
Lawmakers are at work at Legislative Hall to create a legal recreational marijuana industry.

Delaware’s work to create a legal recreational marijuana industry is well underway.

Leading those efforts is recently-appointed Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe, who is working to finalize recreational market regulations. Another key voice is Democratic State Rep. Ed Osienski, the primary sponsor of last year’s recreational marijuana legalization bill. He’s pursuing further legislation to expand access to medical marijuana and help kickstart the recreational market.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich sits down with Commissioner Coupe and Rep. Osienski to discuss the timeline for recreational marijuana, upcoming cannabis bills, and other issues.

Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe and Rep. Ed Osienski discuss recreational marijuana with Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich

The Green
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
