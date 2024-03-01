Delaware’s road to launching a recreational marijuana industry
Delaware’s work to create a legal recreational marijuana industry is well underway.
Leading those efforts is recently-appointed Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe, who is working to finalize recreational market regulations. Another key voice is Democratic State Rep. Ed Osienski, the primary sponsor of last year’s recreational marijuana legalization bill. He’s pursuing further legislation to expand access to medical marijuana and help kickstart the recreational market.
This week, Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich sits down with Commissioner Coupe and Rep. Osienski to discuss the timeline for recreational marijuana, upcoming cannabis bills, and other issues.
Marijuana Commissioner Rob Coupe and Rep. Ed Osienski discuss recreational marijuana with Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich