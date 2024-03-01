Arts Playlist: “Every Leaf & Twig” at the Brandywine Museum of Art
A new exhibition, “Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination,” is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.
The exhibit centers on Andrew Wyeth’s unique interest in plant life and most of the 40 watercolors and drawings on view have never been exhibited before.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by William Coleman – the Brandywine’s Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center – to learn more about “Every Leaf & Twig.”
Brandywine curator William Coleman previews the “Every Leaf & Twig" exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel
