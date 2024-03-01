© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: “Every Leaf & Twig” at the Brandywine Museum of Art

By Karl Lengel
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST
Andrew Wyeth, Untitled, 2000, watercolor on paper, B3 937v, unframed: 21 ½ x 27 ½ in.
Collection of the Wyeth Foundation for American Art
/
© 2024 Wyeth Foundation for American Art/ARS New York
Andrew Wyeth, Untitled, 2000, watercolor on paper, B3 937v, unframed: 21 ½ x 27 ½ in.

A new exhibition, “Every Leaf & Twig: Andrew Wyeth’s Botanical Imagination,” is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

The exhibit centers on Andrew Wyeth’s unique interest in plant life and most of the 40 watercolors and drawings on view have never been exhibited before.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel is joined by William Coleman – the Brandywine’s Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center – to learn more about “Every Leaf & Twig.”

Brandywine curator William Coleman previews the “Every Leaf & Twig" exhibit with Delaware Public Media’s Karl Lengel

Delaware Public Media' s arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
